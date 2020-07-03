FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Confirmed: Greenville warehouse is an Amazon Distribution Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s official – the warehouse being constructed in Greenville is an Amazon location.

Town of Greenville administrator Joel Gregozeski confirmed with WFRV Local 5 the information on Friday.

In early March, WFRV Local 5 visited the site where construction of the 100,000 square foot distribution center had just begun. The location will include a 10,000 square foot office space. At the time, officials would only say the space was “for a major retailer that ships and distributes packages and products.”

The builder, Ryan Companies, signed a non-disclosure agreement with the building’s tenant and had not released the end user’s identity to the town’s administration.

Greenville officials were told the warehouse will hire 140 to 160 permanent employees and an additional 60 seasonal employees.

The site’s close proximity to Appleton International Airport and the Regional Transportation Network were also major factors in the tenants decision to build along County CB.

There are currently job listings for the facility posted on Amazon’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

