ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital hosted a picnic for former patients and their families in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The picnic also honored the unit’s medical heroes, past and present, who have provided life-saving care to the community’s tiniest and youngest patients for over 50 years.

Hosted at Green Isle Park in the Village of Allouez, the free-to-attend event was packed with hundreds of families and nurses.

“Few understand the experience of having a child in the NICU,” said Betsy Carney-Hoffman, NICU Nursing Manager, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital. “It can be a difficult experience for parents and caregivers, and one that has ripple effects far outside the days, weeks, or months a baby spends in our care. This special event will provide the opportunity for our former patients and their families, and those who cared for them, a chance to reunite and connect on their shared experiences.”

As a Level III NICU, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital NICU is committed and equipped to care for infants facing some of the most complex and difficult health issues including prematurity, low birth weight, congenital birth defects, and unanticipated difficulties that may happen during delivery.

“As we honor our NICU graduates, this also allows us to pause and show deep appreciation for our physicians, providers, and caregivers,” said Carney-Hoffman. “Reuniting with former patients young and old reaffirms how incredibly special our work is. The picnic is a chance to connect us to our past, celebrate our present, and envision our future as Green Bay’s longest-standing and serving NICU.”

