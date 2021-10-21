NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Conservancy group purchases 70K acres of forest in northern Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Conservancy group purchases 70K acres of northern Wisconsin forest

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservancy group has purchased 70,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a Virginia-based group known as The Conservation Fund announced the purchase Wednesday.

The sale price was not released.

The land is known as the Pelican River Forest and includes 16 parcels located mostly in Oneida County that straddle the Great Lakes and Mississippi River watersheds.

A succession of companies has owned the land, including Consolidated Papers.

The Conservation Fund says it will protect wildlife habitat while continuing sustainable timber harvesting as well as recreational uses such as hunting and fishing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Pick Em Week 7

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Washington Football Team

Green Bay Nation 10/20/21: Rodgers owns the Bears

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown