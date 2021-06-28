Conservative group challenges Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MADISON, Wis. (AP)- A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The suit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary, or permanent.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the institute is asking the court to allow absentee ballots to be cast only by mail or in-person delivery to a municipal clerk.

Absentee ballot boxes and community ballot collecting initiatives were widely used during the November election and clerks made use of drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the high number of absentee voters.