Constitutional convention call renewed in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are reviving efforts to pass a resolution to call a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution.

A Wisconsin Assembly committee held a public hearing Wednesday on the proposal, which is identical to one that passed the Assembly last session. It died in the Senate.

The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal is more expansive.

It allows for the convention to consider imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s powers and jurisdiction and imposing term limits for members of Congress and other federal officials.

