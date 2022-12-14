ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes.

Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development at Titletown.

The addition of this set of homes will bring the total from 29 to 35 townhomes. Officials say planning is underway for future additional residential development, with a variety of concepts being considered, including condominium and multi-family residences.

“This groundbreaking marks an incredible milestone for Titletown as we continue looking toward the future and determining what’s next,” said the Packers Director of Development & Hospitality, Charlie Millerwise. “We still have plenty of room to grow and we’re looking forward to further enhancing Titletown for years to come.”

The ultimate goal for residential living in the Titletown area is to create a walkable and engaging neighborhood that many are proud to call home, officials say.

“The interest in TitletownHomes has exceeded our expectations, even amid the challenges of the last several years,” said Millerwise.

The six new homes are being built on the north side of the townhome footprint, in the northwest corner next to Titletown Flats and the Grand Stairs.

Construction is expected to be completed during the 2023 football season.