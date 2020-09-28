Construction begins on new BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction has begun on a new healthcare facility along the lakeshore.

BayCare Clinic says construction on its 46,000-square-foot facility is underway. The clinic is on 9.3 acres of land just north of the roundabout at Waldo Boulevard and Maritime Drive on Manitowoc’s north side.

Some of BayCare Clinic’s specialty care services will move to the new location, including:

Orthopedics and sports medicine

Pain and rehab medicine

Neurological surgery

Urological surgeons

Aurora Health Care physical therapy and occupational therapy will also occupy space in the new facility.

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Aurora BayCare Cardiology, and Ear, Nose & Throat at Aurora Health Center will remain at their current Manitowoc and Two Rivers locations.

BayCare Clinic says the project includes plans for future expansion and construction is expected to be complete in September 2021.

