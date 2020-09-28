LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Construction begins on new BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction has begun on a new healthcare facility along the lakeshore.

BayCare Clinic says construction on its 46,000-square-foot facility is underway. The clinic is on 9.3 acres of land just north of the roundabout at Waldo Boulevard and Maritime Drive on Manitowoc’s north side.

Some of BayCare Clinic’s specialty care services will move to the new location, including:

  • Orthopedics and sports medicine
  • Pain and rehab medicine
  • Neurological surgery
  • Urological surgeons

Aurora Health Care physical therapy and occupational therapy will also occupy space in the new facility.

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, Aurora BayCare Cardiology, and Ear, Nose & Throat at Aurora Health Center will remain at their current Manitowoc and Two Rivers locations.

BayCare Clinic says the project includes plans for future expansion and construction is expected to be complete in September 2021.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns