APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction has released a statement regarding the collapse of a parking ramp construction site at the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

According to the release, the collapse happened at night after work concluded on Friday, April 1. The collapse involved two installed double tee panels. Since nobody was at the site at the time of the collapse, nobody was hurt or injured.

Officials say that clean-up of the site will begin Tuesday, April 12, and will take around 5-7 days to complete.

The official cause of the collapse is still being investigated and Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction says the parking ramp will be safe and secure upon completion.

“The YMCA of the Fox Cities has complete trust in Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction and all construction partners involved in this project. We have built a strong relationship with Hoffman over the years through various facility projects as well as their support of our mission. We know that Hoffman will conduct a thorough investigation to uncover why this occurred, take the necessary corrective action to get the project back on track, and ultimately deliver us a high-quality, safe, and reliable parking ramp,” said YMCA President/CEO Bill Breider.

Although construction of the ramp will be delayed during the clean-up process, officials do not believe that it will have an impact on the project’s schedule and completion.

