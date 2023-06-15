BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced to completion of all major construction on Wisconsin Highway 29 in Brown County.

The construction, which began on February 27, 2023, was between Wisconsin Highway 156 and Interstate 41 and cost around $1.56 million.

Highway Landscapers, Inc. installed a living snow fence and right-of-way fencing in the project limits. The snow fence planted along the western end of the project is approximately 3,000 feet long and around ten feet wide.

Living snow fences are installed at locations most practical to mitigate blowing and drifting. It will increase safety and reduce snow removal maintenance costs.

Officials confirm that the construction finished significantly ahead of schedule on budget.