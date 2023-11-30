WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two construction employees were injured, with one being airlifted to a nearby hospital after a fire at a Waushara County school.

According to a release, firefighters were sent to the Wild Rose Middle/High School for a report of a roof-top fire on the active construction site.

Authorities say that the fire was extinguished, and students and staff were evacuated from the building. There were no injuries to the students or staff. However, two construction workers of a subcontractor are being medically treated.

One of the construction workers was airlifted to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time, and authorities say that professionals will remain on site throughout the night to ensure the fire does not reignite.

“Our main concern at this time is for the individuals involved, their families, and the team members on-site,” said Craig Hayes, District Administrator for the Wild Rose School District.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this story as we learn more.