Road closed sign in the middle of four lane highway in residential neighborhood in early spring

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be working on the intersection of WIS 23 and Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac County, starting on Thursday.

Crews will be out paving concrete at the WIS 23 and Pioneer Road intersection. Traffic heading east and west on WIS 23 between the northbound I-41 off-ramp and the mall entrance will be closed for five days while construction is going on.

WIS 23/Pioneer Road Construction

The WIS 23/Pioneer Road intersection project in Fond du Lac County is a safety improvement by constructing a slotted left-turn lane along US 45/WIS 23, as well as a dedicated right-turn lane along westbound US 45/WIS 23.

Additionally, the project will improve the storm sewers and monotube traffic signals along with updating pedestrian crossing movements. For further information about the road closure on WIS 23 and Pioneer Road, you can visit the project’s website here.