BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Bellevue is seeing an economic spur as new businesses are constructed across the area.

Much of the construction along the Monroe Road Commercial Corridor began over a year ago. Some of the sites have been successfully completed, such as the new Culver’s that opened in September of this year.

Construction continues to take place due to the growing development plan. The Village of Bellevue Director of Community Development told Local Five more businesses are planning on coming to the area in the next year.

“Club Car Wash is targeting a November opening, so we’ll likely see some of the multi-tenant buildings get going and probably open sometime in the early part of next year,” said Andrew Vissers. “El Sarape is planning a stand-alone location just north of here, they’re looking to submit their site plan for consideration, and they want to get a groundbreaking this year, so you’ll see constant activity as far as openings.”

Plans to bring in a Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, and two more multi-tenant buildings with a Jersey Mikes and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are also in the works. Vissers hope for the development plan is that it creates a unique identity for the community.

“Maybe some nightlife, maybe some opportunities for some leisure activities, and those types of things in this area will hopefully one day have all of that so that Bellevue residents and the whole area can enjoy it.”