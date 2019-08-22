Construction kicks off on Wisconsin’s first large scale solar facility

TWO CREEKS, Wis. ( WFRV ) – With a dig into the earth and a toss of dirt, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and officials from Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) took the initial steps today to create the first large-scale solar facility in Wisconsin history.

“Wisconsinites deserve clean, reliable, affordable energy,” said Gov. Evers. “There is much work that can be done in Wisconsin to make sure we’re transitioning to a 21st century economy that both protects our natural resources and incentivizes energy innovation, however, thankfully, we have business leaders committed to paving the way. I want to congratulate Two Creeks Solar and all the folks involved for their work on this very important project.”

After all the dirt is moved and construction is done, the land will host 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres and the 150-megawatt (MW) project will produce enough electricity to power more than 33,000 homes.

As joint owners, WPS will own 100 MW and MGE will own 50 MW of the output.

“This project is another important step in our ongoing effort to create a clean energy future that is affordable, safe and reliable,” said Tom Metcalfe, president – WPS.

“This clean energy project builds on the progress we’ve already made increasing our renewable generation and reducing carbon emissions,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. “Growing our use of renewable resources is a key strategy for achieving our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050.