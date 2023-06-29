BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A stretch of construction on Highway 172 from the Fox River Bridge to Austin Straubel Airport is causing problems for commuters.

Distracted driving has been the main reason for the 16 crashes over the last 2 weeks on the Highway. Just Wednesday night, a six-car crash closed nearby on-ramps for an hour.

State trooper Kory Schultz says crashes like that are preventable and it is an inconvenience for officers.

“The volume of crashes in this area has gone up exponentially and it takes away our ability to enforce infractions before they become an unsafe situation, like a crash,” Schultz says.

Crashes are not only a problem for officers but construction crews as well.

Northeast Region Traffic Engineer Joshua Faulk says, “When there is something that is obstructing the roadway, in this instance a crash, we have to basically spend some time doing reports as well for that work zone crash to further investigate, as well as hampering potentially some of our hauling operations.”

When driving through construction zones, there are steps people can take to keep themselves safe. Schultz encourages drivers to “pay attention, stay off their phones, slow down, and give an adequate following distance.

The construction project on Highway 172 that spans from I-43 to the Austin Straubel airport is expected to be fully completed by October.