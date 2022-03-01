(WFRV) – Motorists who normally take I-43 between Brown and Manitowoc County can expect some minor delays as Gov. Tony Evers signed a nearly $24 million contract to improve over 15 miles of the highway.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), Gov. Evers signed a $23.97 million contract to improve 15.5 miles of I-43 in Brown and Manitowoc County. The improvements will be from WIS 310 in Manitowoc County to WIS 96 in Brown County.

Construction will reportedly start on March 7 and is expected to be completed in November of 2022. I-43 will say open during the construction.

The WIS 96 bridge over I-43 will be closed for about two months.

The project improvements include:

Resurfacing of I-43 with 2-inch mill and 3.5-inch overlay of hot-mix asphalt

Concrete base patching

Replacement/repair of various culverts, endwalls and cross drains

Install shoulder rumble strips

Concrete bridge deck overlay on the WIS 96 bridge over I-43

Replacement of beamguard to current standards

Replacement of right-of-way fencing

Installation of living snow fence

Officials also provided what traffic implications motorists can expect:

The WIS 96 bridge over I-43 will be closed for two months between March and May. No vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge.

A signed detour will be in place for traffic on WIS 96

I-43/WIS 147 interchange: Three-week closures of entire interchange in spring of 2022

I-43/County K interchange: 12-day closure in the summer of 2022

I-43/County V interchange: 12-day closure in the summer of 2022

I-43/WIS 310 interchange: 12-day closure of northbound on-ramp from WIS 310 and southbound off-ramp to WIS 310 in summer 2022

There will be a virtual construction update meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 2. More information on the project can be found on the WisDOT’s website.