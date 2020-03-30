Construction projects moved up in response to ‘Stay At Home’ order

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – With the ‘Safer At Home’ order in place, less people are driving across Wisconsin roads and area construction crews are taking full advantage of the reduced traffic.

Only those businesses deemed essential are still in operation. With construction crews falling under that category, they’re moving projects up due to the lighter traffic. One of those projects will be taking place at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Allouez Avenue. For two weeks, crews will be resurfacing the busy intersection.

Construction crews will also be heading across town to Howard where they’ll do similar work on the Cardinal Lane and Riverview Drive intersection. Ultimately, the decision was made so as to help businesses down the line.

The resurfacing project at Lime Kiln Road and Allouez Avenue gets underway Monday morning at 6:00.

You can find a full listing of construction projects online right here.