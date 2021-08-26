GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Construction scheduled for Green Isle Park in Allouez, starting Sept. 1

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Large construction equipment will be driving through the Green Isle Park in Allouez as soon as Sept. 1.

According to a release, roadway reconstruction is scheduled to start at the beginning of Sept. and is anticipated to end by the following first of Oct.

The staff with the Village of Allouez Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department says the contractor may need to temporarily close sections of the road throughout the day.

However, they explain that all areas of the park will be accessible in the evenings and on the weekends.

