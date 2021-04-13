FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Construction starts on ninth Tom’s Drive-In, third Holidays Pub & Grill

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22,550 square foot project in Appleton is underway and will include a Tom’s Drive-In and a Holidays Pub & Grill.

According to Hoffman Construction, the Tom’s Drive-In project will also include a Holidays Pub & Grill. This will be the ninth Tom’s Drive-In which will be at N. Richmond St. and W. Evergreen Dr. It will be the third Holidays Pub & Grill.

The project is estimated to be completed in spring 2022.

“Our goal was to develop state-of-the-art restaurants that would attract a new generation of customers while still catering to those that have come to love Tom’s and Holidays over the years,” says Terry Ellenbecker, Hoffman’s vice president of field operations.

The three-story Holidays will reportedly feature a gaming area, an outdoor patio, second-floor event spaces, and a fully prepped lower level for a future E-sports room, golf simulator and mini-golf course.

There are currently seven Tom’s Drive-In locations in the Fox Valley and one in Sheboygan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights