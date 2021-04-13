Construction starts on ninth Tom’s Drive-In, third Holidays Pub & Grill

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22,550 square foot project in Appleton is underway and will include a Tom’s Drive-In and a Holidays Pub & Grill.

According to Hoffman Construction, the Tom’s Drive-In project will also include a Holidays Pub & Grill. This will be the ninth Tom’s Drive-In which will be at N. Richmond St. and W. Evergreen Dr. It will be the third Holidays Pub & Grill.

The project is estimated to be completed in spring 2022.

“Our goal was to develop state-of-the-art restaurants that would attract a new generation of customers while still catering to those that have come to love Tom’s and Holidays over the years,” says Terry Ellenbecker, Hoffman’s vice president of field operations.

The three-story Holidays will reportedly feature a gaming area, an outdoor patio, second-floor event spaces, and a fully prepped lower level for a future E-sports room, golf simulator and mini-golf course.

There are currently seven Tom’s Drive-In locations in the Fox Valley and one in Sheboygan.