SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.

During construction, officers explained Airport Drive will be closed in the City of Shawano.

The detour given by the department is to drive onto Richmond St, to Industrial and to CTH B or CTH B to Industrial and then to Richmond St.

The project is expected to finish by Wednesday, Aug. 24.