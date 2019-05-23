Construction to start on WIS 42 in Door County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin DOT has announced construction on 6.5 miles of WIS 42 in Door County.

Governor Evers signed a $3.9 million contract for the construction that will be from Gibraltar Road in the Town of Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the Village of Sister Bay.

The highway will remain open during construction using flagging operations but will stop and all roadways will be open during the months of July and August for the peak tourism season,

Road improvements will mill off the existing asphalt surface and place a new asphalt surface. The project will also include storm sewer repairs, culvert replacements, beam guard replacement and pavement marking.

WIS 42 will remain open during construction but will be reduced to one lane during daylight, non-peak hours. Both lanes will also be open to traffic from noon on Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday to accommodate weekend tourist traffic.

Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 28 and finish in late October 2019.



