Construction underway for Brown County Expo Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Construction for the new Brown County Expo Center is officially underway.

The $93 million facility is replacing the Brown County Veteran’s Memorial Arena, which was demolished earlier this year.

Crews say it will take about eight months to build the Center’s foundation.

Meanwhile, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says he’s looking forward to the future of the Stadium District.

“Not too long in the near future, were going to see a beautiful brand new building right here that’s going to host a lot great events. And it’s part of this larger, bigger vision for this whole corridor,” says Streckenbach.

He adds he anticipates the building to be in operation by January of 2021.

The county estimates the Expo Center will have an economic impact of $13 million a year.