Construction underway for NE Wisconsin’s first Scooter’s Coffee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Scooter’s Coffee will make its Green Bay debut in the near future, as construction for the coffee shop has begun.

According to Scooter’s Coffee’s website, the location that was closest to Green Bay was in Middleton (which is about two and a half hours away). The sign where the coffee shop will be located says they are now hiring.

Applications can be filled out online.

Scooter’s Coffee will be located at the intersection of East Mason Street and South Irwin Avenue on Green Bay’s east side.

There was no information on what the expected completion date will be.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

