Construction underway in De Pere for new Georgia-Pacific distribution center

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific announced that construction for a new De Pere 1.1 million-square-foot distribution has begun.

Georgia-Pacific says they have started construction on a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in the I-41 Business Park in De Pere. Officials say that the distribution center should be done by the end of 2022.

“Although this warehouse could have been built elsewhere in the Midwest, it made sense to locate it close to one of our largest plants in Green Bay,” says Jim Stauffer, GP senior director of warehousing.

The company says it is investing over $50 million in the new distribution center and will feature 110 loading docks for trucks as well as capacity for more than two million cases of products.

This new distribution center will reportedly allow Georgia-Pacific to consolidate the space it currently leases at four warehouses into one facility.

Originally the plan was to build the center in Lawrence, but it was met with heavy resistance from local residents and Georgia-Pacific decided to build elsewhere.