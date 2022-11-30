GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The streets of downtown Green Bay are set to come alive for the area’s newest art and culture celebration during a weekend in July 2023.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. announced on Wednesday that Artfest will bring art vendors, music, food, demonstrations, and plenty of fun to downtown Green Bay on July 28-30.

“Art is an important part of a vibrant downtown,” stated Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “Artfest Green Bay will allow our organization to continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown and the business community will embrace the opportunity to host this event.”

Proceeds from Artfest Green Bay will support projects in the Downtown and Olde Main Street Districts including murals, art installations, and streetscape improvements.

“We really have some beautiful streets downtown, and some real urban feel. So we really want to bring that back, and put the art in our urban downtown,” said Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “There is a lot of art and culture in downtown Green Bay, so we really felt that we needed to really celebrate that.”

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. will partner with some of Northeast Wisconsin’s arts and community organizations to bring this event to the area, and artist applications are available now.

Artfest Green Bay will be held on the last weekend in July for future years.