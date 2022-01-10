‘Continued sexual interest in teenage girls’: Rhinelander man sentenced to prison for child enticement

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Rhinelander was sentenced to prison when he tried meeting a 15-year-old girl after communicating over the phone, but in reality, he was talking to an undercover detective.

According to authorities, 43-year-old Richard Duellman was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to trying to entice a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. Duellman will have five years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Back in July 2020, Duellman started talking online with an undercover detective who was pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. He ended up giving the detective a cell phone number and began exchanging text messages.

During the text message exchange, the detective told Duellman that ‘she’ was fifteen. Duellman reportedly said multiple times that he wanted to ‘get in her pants’.

Duellman ended up talking over the phone with a second undercover employee who pretended to be the same 15-year-old girl. During the phone call, he again talked about getting into the girl’s pants and asked about having sex.

Duellman and the undercover employee agreed to meet at a Rhinelander business that same day. He was taken into custody shortly after he arrived.

In a post-arrest interview, Duellman admitted to meeting a girl online and said the girl told him that she was fifteen. He also said that they had conversations about sexual things and birth control.

The judge reportedly expressed his concern about Duellman’s criminal history and continued sexual interest in teenage girls.

Multiple agencies helped in the investigation including:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Rhinelander Police Department

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.