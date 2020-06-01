Continuing coverage of Northeast Wisconsin protests

(WFRV) – Protests have taken place across Northeast Wisconsin since the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Black Lives Matter holds peaceful protest in Appleton
Saturday, 5/31/2020
Green Bay peacefully protests the treatment of George Floyd
Sunday, 5/31/2020
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith speaks to protestors in support
Sunday, 5/31/2020
Second day of Green Bay protests, damaged businesses along the route
Sunday, 5/31/2020
Protest in Green Bay Sunday night turn violent
Sunday, 5/31/2020