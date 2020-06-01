Live Now
Green Bay Police respond to weekend protests, damage to buildings
Continuing coverage of Northeast Wisconsin protests

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Protests have taken place across Northeast Wisconsin since the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Black Lives Matter holds peaceful protest in Appleton

Saturday, 5/31/2020

Fond du Lac County Sheriff speaks with protesters: ‘We appreciate and hear your voices’

Sunday, 5/31/2020

Green Bay peacefully protests the treatment of George Floyd

Sunday, 5/31/2020

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith speaks to protestors in support

Sunday, 5/31/2020

Second day of Green Bay protests, damaged businesses along the route

Sunday, 5/31/2020

Protest in Green Bay Sunday night turn violent

Sunday, 5/31/2020

