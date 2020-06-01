Continuing coverage of Northeast Wisconsin protests

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) - A Sheboygan woman has been cited after crashing her vehicle with her one-month-old infant in the car.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Departement, several 911 calls were taken around 5:48 p.m., Sunday, May 31 in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 43 approximately two miles north of State Highway 42.