APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak has closed the area near the roundabout at North Richmond Street and Northland Avenue in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, a contractor that was working in the area accidentally hit a gas line. The roundabout at North Richmond Street and Northland Avenue is closed.

There was no information on how long the closure is expected to last.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.