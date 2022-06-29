GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall.

Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.

Advocates for the LGBTQ+ community waited several hours for their chance to speak.

They included Michael Vincent who is one-half of the first same-sex couple to marry in Green Bay.

“The flags down Main Street and the one out front are beautiful ways to affirm my humanity,” he told the alder people. “If this council chooses to make a different choice I want you to remember my face and think very clearly about what message you want to send to me?”

Alderperson Chris Wery wondered why the city couldn’t just feel united under the American, state, and city flag.

“It’s not about flying that flag,” Wery explained. “It’s about once you start flying one you open pandora’s box. What will we see?”

Some said it was ludicrous to suggest flying the Pride Flag means anything can be run up the flag pole.

“Let’s not talk about nazi flags,” insisted Alderperson Jesse Brunette. “That’s extreme. Nobody in their right mind would put up a Nazi flag at city hall. No one.”

The board tabled the matter until the city staff can come up with a draft flag policy that will be discussed at a later date.

The Pride Flag will remain over Green Bay City Hall for the remaining days of June.