Convergence Resource Center sets $50,000 goal for “Ensuring Hope for the Future” event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Convergence Resource Center (CRC) announced it will be hosting an online fundraising event in April aimed to expand programs to help women rebuild their lives after incarceration and female survivors of human trafficking.

According to CRC, the event titled “Ensuring Hope for the Future” will take place on April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., via Zoom. The Center says it hopes to raise $50,000 during the event to expand its programs and continue providing support services for adult women rebuilding their lives after trauma.

“The pandemic has actually increased the need for our trauma informed programs,” said Debbie Lassiter, D. Div., the nonprofit’s CEO and co-founder. “COVID-19 didn’t stop human trafficking – it actually intensified. Our Works of ART struggled with isolation, physical and mental abuse, fear and more during the pandemic. We need people’s help now more than ever.”

Lassiter says the online event will be fast-paced with several interactive segments similar to previous fundraising banquets. It will feature presentations on how the nonprofit has continued to serve women during the pandemic, the services it provides, plans for expanded services, how CRC helped save women from human trafficking during the Super Bowl, and hear from survivors how CRC has helped them in their most vulnerable time.


Organizers say there is no admission fee for the event and attendees can register at the CRC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill