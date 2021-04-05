Convergence Resource Center sets $50,000 goal for “Ensuring Hope for the Future” event

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Convergence Resource Center (CRC) announced it will be hosting an online fundraising event in April aimed to expand programs to help women rebuild their lives after incarceration and female survivors of human trafficking.

According to CRC, the event titled “Ensuring Hope for the Future” will take place on April 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., via Zoom. The Center says it hopes to raise $50,000 during the event to expand its programs and continue providing support services for adult women rebuilding their lives after trauma.

“The pandemic has actually increased the need for our trauma informed programs,” said Debbie Lassiter, D. Div., the nonprofit’s CEO and co-founder. “COVID-19 didn’t stop human trafficking – it actually intensified. Our Works of ART struggled with isolation, physical and mental abuse, fear and more during the pandemic. We need people’s help now more than ever.”

Lassiter says the online event will be fast-paced with several interactive segments similar to previous fundraising banquets. It will feature presentations on how the nonprofit has continued to serve women during the pandemic, the services it provides, plans for expanded services, how CRC helped save women from human trafficking during the Super Bowl, and hear from survivors how CRC has helped them in their most vulnerable time.



Organizers say there is no admission fee for the event and attendees can register at the CRC’s website.