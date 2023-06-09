MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old from Wisconsin is facing up to 15 years in prison after being indicted for being a felon in possession of five firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Edlando M. Watson was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 6 for possessing firearms as a felon, which is in violation of United States law.

As a convicted felon, Watson is prohibited from ever possessing a firearm under state and federal law and faces up to 15 years in prison along with a hefty $250,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

This case was investigated by the City of Madison Police Department.