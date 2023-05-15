KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested after a deputy allegedly found a loaded pistol in a fast food bag during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:45 p.m., Deputy Booth and K9 Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 6000 block of I-94 northbound.

Stolen Beretta found in possession of Quincy Strong. (Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office)

Upon further investigation, Booth located and recovered a stolen Beretta APX pistol, which was loaded. The pistol was in the possession of the back seat passenger, Quincy Strong, who tried to conceal the weapon in a fast food bag.

Strong is a convicted felon and is on parole for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possess Firearm – Convicted of a Felony

Receive Stolen Property – Firearm

Carry Conceal Weapon

P&P Hold

No additional details were provided.