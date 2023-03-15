GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A convicted felon found with a loaded gun and numerous drugs was arrested in Green Bay on March 10 following an attempted traffic stop for speeding in a school zone.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, James Mitchell, a 20-year-old from Green Bay was reportedly found with a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine along with numerous drugs.

With help from the K9 Unit, officers in Green Bay took Mitchell into custody after a brief pursuit that began as an attempted traffic stop for alleged speeding in a school zone near the 1000 block of Laverne Drive.

Officers say the pursuit ended in the 900 block of Mt. Mary Drive after a foot chase.

It was also reported by witnesses that Mitchell made entry into a home in the 900 block of Laverne Drive without consent.

Items seized as a result of the incident include a Loaded Glock 45 Caliber Handgun with a 26-Round Magazine, 38 Grams of Crack-Cocaine, MDMA, prescription drugs, a digital scale, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

On March 15, Mitchell was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Repeater

Bail Jumping – Repeater

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer – Repeater

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>15 – 40G) – Repeater

Obstructing an Officer – Repeater

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Repeater

Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription – Repeater – Two Counts

No further details are being released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.