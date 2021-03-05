‘Cooking up solutions’: Moraine Park creates creative curriculum for students

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Moraine Park Technical College (MPTC) Culinary instructors had to think of new ways to fill the curriculum for the student-run restaurant due to COVID-19.

Park Terrace is a student-run restaurant, and one idea that came up was running a ghost kitchen for staff on the Fond du Lac Campus.

“A ghost kitchen is typically a temporary secret-location operation, set up for meal-delivery only. It offers the opportunity for very limited contact – if any at all- which was a perfect alternative for our heightened safety needs,” says James Simmers, Moraine Park instructor.

The idea received unanimous approval and they created, Casper’s, the Moraine Park Ghost Kitchen. Casper’s accepted pre-orders for delivery at lunchtime during the fall 2020 semester, according to officials.

“They had to think outside of the box in many ways,” Simmers said. “On top of the normal restaurant duties, they had to implement an online ordering and payment system, scheduled deliveries, and think of logistics to maintain food quality during delivery.”

Simmers is hoping to have the opportunity to reopen Park Terrace to the public next fall.

For more information about Moraine Park’s culinary program visit their website.