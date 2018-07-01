Cool City Car Show Returns to Two Rivers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) - Car lovers got to bring their classic cars out to a car show Saturday in Two Rivers.

The 18th annual Cool City Classic Car Show was held this weekend.

The event is for anybody who has a classic car that they just want to show off or anybody who just wants to get out and check out some cool looking cars and enjoy the nice weather.

The event continues to attract more participants every year.



