(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley.

Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes.

The Volterra Electric Fire Truck is the first zero-emission electric fire truck in service in North America. The truck was developed for environmental benefits fire departments requested such as reducing emissions, minimizing fuel, and producing less noise without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, and safety attributes fire departments expected from their fire truck.”

“The Pierce Manufacturing team is honored to have been among an incredible lineup of companies and innovative products, with an especially strong representation from Northeast Wisconsin,” said Lisa Barwick, Vice President of Marketing – Fire & Emergency Segment for Oshkosh Corporation. “Oshkosh is a technology industrial company and a leader in electrification, autonomy, active safety, and intelligent-connected products. The Pierce Volterra pumper winning the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022, recognizes our commitment to developing electric vehicle solutions that help first responders save lives and serve their communities. We are incredibly thankful for the support of our community, our dealer network across North America, and our customers.”

Over its seven years, the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest has garnered over 1.1 million votes from Wisconsinites across the state.

The competition began in 2016 to highlight manufacturing as Wisconsin’s largest industry and today is home to roughly 9,000 manufacturing facilities, employing nearly 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers and contributing over $68 billion to the economy.

“We’re immensely proud of Wisconsin’s manufacturers and the products they make right here in our state. This industry is diverse: from commercial-grade equipment and vehicles to medical technology and food products, we really do have cool things made in Wisconsin,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “These manufacturers provide rewarding careers, keep our economy growing, and make products that are used across the globe.”

Since the Volterra’s introduction in 2021, Pierce has announced the placement of three zero-emissions pumpers into three communities, including the City of Madison, Wisconsin Fire Department, the City of Portland, Oregon Fire, and Rescue, and Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona.

All locations represent vastly different climates, allowing Pierce to collect vehicle performance data for the vehicle in various environmental conditions.