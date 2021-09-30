‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’: Kwik Trip glazers moving on, Spotted Cow out

(WFRV) – Last week, the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced the top 16 items competing in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

Well, after hundreds of thousands of votes were cast, the top 16 items, of which included Spotted Cow and Jolly Good Soda, quickly dwindled. The top eight items moving on in the competition are as follow:

#1 Seed: Caterpillar Global Mining – Cat Electric Rope Shovel #2 Seed: Kwik Trip – Glazers #3 Seed: Mercury Marine – V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine #4 Seed: Absolut Manufacturing – WiNDR #5 Seed: Broadwind Heavy Fabrications – 140 Ton Navy Crane #6 Seed: BenShot – Aircraft Propeller Glasses #7 Seed: BRP US Inc. – Sea-Doo Switch #8 Seed: Astronautics Corporation of America – Badger Pro + Flight Display

The second round of the contest will consist of four head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 4 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can cast their vote starting Thursday at 9 a.m. through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“Wisconsin has a vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry, and we see that in the 16 products that made it into our Manufacturing Madness bracket,” said Nick Novak, WMC Vice President of Communications & Marketing. “As we get closer to naming the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, we encourage everyone in our state to learn more about the cool products we make here and the rewarding career opportunities in manufacturing.”

To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, visit www.madeinwis.com.