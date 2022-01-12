Copper State Brewing gets a $3k tip as part of the ‘Great American Tip Off’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay business received a $3,000 tip as part of a national program designed to thank employees in the service industry.

According to officials, Marcus Lemonis started The Great American Tip Off back in Nov. and pledged $1 million to tip servers and workers across the country. Copper State Brewing Company recently received $3,000 as part of this program.

The $3,000 will reportedly be shared amongst the employees. Copper State Brewing Company was nominated via social media.

“This surprise gift comes at the right time as our staff is so hardworking and was completely blown away by this kind gesture,” said owner Missy Martens.

Martens also said that they will ‘definitely pay-forward in the future’.

Lemonis is a philanthropist and TV personality who leads Camping World as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He also hosts HGTV’s ‘The Renovator and CNBC’s ‘The Profit’.

More information can be found on Lemonis’ website.