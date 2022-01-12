GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Copper State Brewing gets a $3k tip as part of the ‘Great American Tip Off’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Trip: Copper State Brewing Company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay business received a $3,000 tip as part of a national program designed to thank employees in the service industry.

According to officials, Marcus Lemonis started The Great American Tip Off back in Nov. and pledged $1 million to tip servers and workers across the country. Copper State Brewing Company recently received $3,000 as part of this program.

The $3,000 will reportedly be shared amongst the employees. Copper State Brewing Company was nominated via social media.

“This surprise gift comes at the right time as our staff is so hardworking and was completely blown away by this kind gesture,” said owner Missy Martens. 

Martens also said that they will ‘definitely pay-forward in the future’.

Lemonis is a philanthropist and TV personality who leads Camping World as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He also hosts HGTV’s ‘The Renovator and CNBC’s ‘The Profit’.

More information can be found on Lemonis’ website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated