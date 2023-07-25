WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Local law enforcement was out in several communities on Tuesday, raising funds at Culver’s restaurants across the state.

Cops at Culver’s Day is an annual event part of Police Lights of Christmas, which provides officers with gift cards from various stores and restaurants for people they see in need.

So where does Cluver’s come in? Well, all tips and a percentage of sales on Tuesday, July 25, will be donated to the Lights of Christmas program.

Last year, officials say that the event raised over $71,000 state-wide thanks to Wisconsinites’ involvement.

The event will go until the end of Tuesday, so be sure to stop by and get some of Wisconsin’s favorite dinner-time meals.