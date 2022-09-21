Green Bay police were at an east side Culver’s on Sept. 21, 2022 for the annual “Cops at Culver’s” event. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There are flashing police lights at Culver’s across Wisconsin on Wednesday. It’s all for an annual campaign to help officers bring a little Christmas cheer later this year.

“They did say if I didn’t donate they were going to pull me over on the way out,” one man told us.

Green Bay police are already thinking of the holidays. Officers were out during the lunch rush collecting cash.

“The purpose behind it is to raise money to buy gift cards, get gloves, hats, stuff for people during the Christmas time,” said Lt. Steve Mahoney.

It’s a simple mission that makes a huge impact during the holiday season. There are 55 law enforcement agencies across the state that are participating. Last year, the event raised $71,000. The goal for 2022 is $100,000.

While we can all admit the last thing we want to do is talk about Christmas in September, the impact of the donations can be felt year-round.

“Believe it or not, we probably enjoy it more than the people receiving the cards because a lot of times when people see or deal with police there’s nervousness, or apprehension, they’re normally worried they did something wrong,” said Mahoney.

The officers were put to work. They were in charge of the drive-thru and even clean-up. One more way everyone is doing a little more for the communities they serve.

“When we see them do something good in the community and hand them a $25 gift card to a local restaurant or to get gas, they’re just ecstatic,” added Mahoney.

Serving up some good food for a good cause.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANT LOCATIONS

Antigo Culver’s

Appleton – Westhill Blvd Culver’s

Appleton – Calumet St Culver’s

Appleton – W Evergreen Culver’s

Beaver Dam Culver’s

Clintonville Culver’s

Columbus Culver’s

De Pere Culver’s

Fond du Lac – US 23 Culver’s

Green Bay – Hanson Rd Culver’s

Green Bay – Mason St Culver’s

Green Bay Velp Ave Culver’s

Green Bay Voyager Culver’s

Little Chute Culver’s

Manitowoc Culver’s

Marshfield Culver’s

Merrill Culver’s

Minocqua Culver’s

Neenah Culver’s

Oshkosh – Koeller St Culver’s

Oshkosh – Westowne Culver’s

Portage Culver’s

Rothschild Culver’s

Stevens Point – US 10 Culver’s

Rothschild Culver’s

Stevens Point – US 10 Culver’s

Sturgeon Bay Culver’s

Waupaca Culver’s

Wausau – Bridge St Culver’s

Wausau – Rib Mountain Culver’s

Wautoma Culver’s

Wisconsin Rapids Culver’s

Hours of operation and when officers will be there vary by location.