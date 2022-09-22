CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton.

According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.

Upon arrival, firefighters pulled 800 feet of hose to reach the machinery through wet conditions and used approximately 5,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Burnt Corn Chopper in Town of Clayton

Winchester Fire Department helped respond with their grass truck and tender, which made the job a lot easier. Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, the water needed to be brought through the tenders.

No further details were provided.

