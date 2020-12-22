Coronavirus can’t stop firefighters from spreading Christmas cheer at St.Vincent Children’s Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With the holidays upon us Green Bay firefighters are again making sure hospitalized kids, still get to enjoy some Christmas magic. Kris Schuller has more on their annual trip to St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and the special guest they brought along.

Outside HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, a fire truck sits, filled with presents just for kids.

Gifts being unloaded and about to be brought inside.

“We all love it, the staff all love it and the patients always love having a visit from the firemen,” said Child Life Specialist Ashley Thompson.

“Any bit that we can provide a smile or a small hint of happiness, we’re happy to do that,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh from Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Normally these firefighters would be inside the hospital delivering their gifts. But this year they can’t because of COVID-19. And knowing that ahead of time firefighter Ryan Hintz says these first responders got a little creative. Because nothing was going to stop this decade old gift giving tradition.

“Next best thing was being able to bring Santa to them and having the nurses and the staff inside being able to deliver the gifts from Santa,” said Hintz.

“Good thing Santa doesn’t have a fear of heights,” said Walesh.

Because while those presents were handed out to pediatric patients on the tenth floor Santa was raised up high on a ladder truck, greeting children watching out their windows.

“When I told them about this today they were just lit up, they were so excited,” Thompson said.

“We could see them all standing by the windows, waving, big smiles, you could almost hear the cheers,” Santa said.

It was a visit that lasted for about an hour, that likely made these kids and their families smile.

“It’s really tough to be in the hospital around Christmas time,” said Thompson.

A pivot forced by the pandemic, that keeps a gift-giving tradition alive.

“Feel so fortunate to be able to do this today for the kids,” said Santa.

The presents handed out were donated by members at Central Church in Green Bay.