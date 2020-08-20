Coronavirus cases at Green Bay prison reach 57

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — State officials say 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says all of the prisoners who have tested positive are being isolated and anyone who was exposed is being quarantined.

All inmates and staff at the prison are in the process of being tested for COVID-19 with the help of the National Guard.

Three staff members are among the 57 positive cases. Corrections officials completed a mass testing of inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July and just nine people tested positive.

“As we’ve all learned about COVID-19, due to asymptomatic cases, mass testing is the only way for us to identify all persons in our care infected and isolate them from the uninfected,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr.

The DOC reports the Green Bay Correctional Institution has also been testing those with symptoms and those directly exposed to an infected person.

Officials note the agency has taken numerous steps to keep the virus from spreading in its facilities, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts, replacing visitation with virtual visits, and imposing mask mandates.

