GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following an autopsy, authorities have provided the identity of the man who died following an industrial accident in Grand Chute on Tuesday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old Francis L. Wolfinger of Kaukauna.

On December 5 around 3:40 a.m., authorities were sent to Konz Wood Products for a report of an injured man, later identified as Wolfinger, who was unresponsive. Wolfinger was reportedly in the manufacturing part of the business.

Officials said that Wolfinger was not entrapped or entangled in any machinery and that the incident remains under investigation by the Town of Grand Chute and OSHA.

Wolfinger was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the incident.