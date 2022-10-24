OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC).

The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional healthcare field. The award was presented on Monday in Las Vegas.

Located in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Resource Center is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC).

Surveyors found that the Wisconsin Resource Center had a strong focus on resident care that met or exceeded the accredited standard, thus winning Facility of the Year.

“We commend the Wisconsin Resource Center for its innovative programming to help incarcerated individuals get the mental health help they deserve and the chance to learn emotional, social, and life skills to succeed and thrive,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP, NCCHC’s chief executive officer. “We are delighted to acknowledge the Wisconsin Resource Center’s commitment to quality mental health care with the Facility of the Year award.”

The facility was built in 1983 and is one of the nation’s only facilities that focuses extensively on mental health treatment for those involved in the correctional system.

“The staff at the Wisconsin Resource Center, past and present, works diligently in the best interests of the residents in their care,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Each staff member recognizes that they have a responsibility to support the health and safety of the residents. We’re proud of what our innovative staff has accomplished over the years since they became Wisconsin’s first correctional institution with NCCHC accreditation. This award validates their hard work and dedication to focusing on the needs of the people we serve.”

With around 400 men and 40 women, the Wisconsin Resource Center is the largest psychiatric treatment facility in the state of Wisconsin. All residents are referred for treatment by the DOC. Residents live and receive treatment in a secure environment in which staff seeks to understand the whole person and the treatment and support through close collaboration.

The trauma-informed care approach promotes healing and recovery while reducing recidivism.

“This recognition confirms the Wisconsin Resource Center as a leader in innovative mental health care, focused on furthering and enhancing wellness,” said Sue DeHaan, director of the Wisconsin Resource Center. “We are fortunate to employ creative and committed staff in all areas – health and medical care, program providers, operational leaders, and facility-wide service and support personnel – whose quality work makes a significant impact on the lives of our residents and supports a healthy, safe reintegration into the community.”

For more information on the award, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ website here.