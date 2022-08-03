(WFRV) – An employee with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree sexual assault with a person confined to a correctional institution.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, 31-year-old Timothy Buckley was arrested on August 2 in Richland Center. He was arrested for an expected charge of sexual assault with an individual confined to a correctional institution by a correctional staff member.

Buckley reportedly worked as a Richland County deputy sheriff from March 2021 through August 2, 2022. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter started an investigation after there were allegations of misconduct done by a correctional officer employed at the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Porter reportedly asked the DOJ to do an independent investigation.

Buckley is listed on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s website under ‘Dispatch/Jail Staff’. The DOJ did mention that Buckley is presumed innocent until proven guilty, as in any criminal proceeding.

The Vernon County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.