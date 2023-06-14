GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Corvette owners lined up to visit with the military members at Veterans Manor on Flag Day.

The event was organized by the group “Corvettes of the Bay.”

Group members love to share their love of this American classic.

Earlier this year they took teachers on a cruise and to lunch.

On Wednesday, since it was Flag Day, Veterans Manor was the perfect place to pump the brakes. They also had care packages with toiletries and other supplies.

“Freedom is granted to us by them,” said Russ Tapley. “It’s our job not only to take care of them but to preserve their freedom for future people.”

Local Five News Weekend anchor Connie Fellman was also at the event.

Connie is a volunteer bugler. She played taps for the veterans.