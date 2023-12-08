ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some brave souls, including Local 5’s own Michele McCormack, sang their hearts out on Thursday night to benefit the Salvation Army.

Generous audience members at the Epic Event Center gave what they could to support the Christmas campaign.

Local business leaders and radio and television members gave it their all to help the legendary nonprofit continue its year-round programs, hoping to inspire others to be volunteer bellringers this holiday season.

A glorious version of Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” helped McCormack bring home first place.

“I was very honored to finish in first place but it’s really all of the families who are winners who are helped each and every day by the Salvation Army,” stated McCormack.

For more information about how to volunteer as a bellringer for the Green Bay Salvation Army, click here.