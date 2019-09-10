Cougar spotted in Marinette, fourth confirmed in the state this year

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a cougar was caught on a trail camera in Marinette.

Officials say the photo below was captured on August 23 and has since been shared online as having been taken in other locations across the state.

This is the 4th confirmed cougar in the state this year.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

The DNR says tribal wardens confirmed a trail camera photo on August 13 on the Red Cliff Reservation in Bayfield County.

Earlier this year, on April 3, cougar trackes were spotted in the snow by a cross country skier near Minocqua in Oneida County.

Photo Courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

Photo Courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

Photo Courtesy of Wisconsin DNR

A video, which can be watched here, showed a cougar near Land O’Lakes in Vilas County on April 5, about 34 miles northeast of the tracks confirmed in Oneida County two days earlier. The DNR says this may be the same animal.

To report a sighting, click here.