MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Wisconsin man will spend the next several years behind bars after being convicted of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Everett Wescott from Beloit was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 22 and half years in federal prison.

Law enforcement began their investigation into Wescott after a 15-year-old victim disclosed to police that Wescott had begun sexually assaulting her when she was 12.

The victim detailed that Wescott transported her across state lines in order to have sex with her and that he recorded himself having sexual intercourse with her using an iPhone.

In an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Wescott admitted to the sexual relationship and to recording the sexual encounters.

At the sentencing, Judge Conley stated that Wescott’s conduct “could hardly be more sinister” and warranted a lengthy sentence. Judge Conley also noted that the minor was especially vulnerable, which was something Wescott knew and then used to groom the victim.

Wescott pleaded guilty to the charge back on June 6, 2023.