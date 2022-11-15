APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We are officially one week away from one of the most popular events in the Fox Valley, the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

On Tuesday, November 22, the Appleton Parade Committee will pull off its 51st edition of the parade, with WFRV-TV Local 5 News broadcasting the event.

The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest and will begin at 7:00 p.m., moving east on College Avenue from State Street to Drew Street.

“There’s no place like College Avenue for the holidays,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson. “Parade night in Appleton is the most wonderful time of the year.”

The theme for this year’s parade is “Peace on Earth.” While the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade signals the beginning of the holiday season, it’s also a time for the community to come together as one and celebrate.

“What the world needs now is more peace and love,” explained Otis. “We hope the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade not only entertains and wows but also spreads hope and joy and promise.”

The 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade Marshal is Mary Beth Nienhaus, who has done a substantial amount within the community.

After a groundbreaking collegiate career, Nienhaus taught and mentored thousands of athletes before becoming the first high school LPGA Coach of the Year in 1987.

Many know Nienhaus as the former head golf pro, owner, and operator of Winagamie Golf Couse in Neenah, but she continues to make a lasting impact as a philanthropist.

With nearly 80,000 spectators, 100,000 watching on live tv, nearly two dozen marching bands, several fan favorites, and two very special guests from the North Pole, the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is surely something you and your family won’t want to miss.

Those interested in attending are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to College Avenue, as there will be a collection for St. Joseph Food Program before the parade.

Officials say that chairs and blankets will be allowed alongside the parade route any time after noon on Tuesday.

For more information about the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, you can visit its website here.